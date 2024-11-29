Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Suzlon Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -1.32%, Nifty up by 0.86%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -1.32%, Nifty up by 0.86%

Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 64.56 and closed at 62.90. The stock reached a high of 64.56 and a low of 62.45 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decrease in price, closing lower than its opening value.

SuzlonShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Suzlon Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:02 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 62.9, -1.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79800.57, up by 0.96%. The stock has hit a high of 64.56 and a low of 62.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
564.15
1061.26
2064.40
5071.80
10069.78
30057.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 65.17, 66.63, & 67.77, whereas it has key support levels at 62.57, 61.43, & 59.97.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -76.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 90.09 & P/B is at 19.34.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.83% with a target price of 76.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.14% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.82% in june to 4.14% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.

Suzlon share price down -1.32% today to trade at 62.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Thermax are falling today, but its peers Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.86% & 0.96% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.