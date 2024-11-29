Suzlon Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -1.32%, Nifty up by 0.86%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹ 64.56 and closed at ₹ 62.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 64.56 and a low of ₹ 62.45 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decrease in price, closing lower than its opening value.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:02 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹62.9, -1.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79800.57, up by 0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹64.56 and a low of ₹62.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 64.15 10 61.26 20 64.40 50 71.80 100 69.78 300 57.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹65.17, ₹66.63, & ₹67.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹62.57, ₹61.43, & ₹59.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -76.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 90.09 & P/B is at 19.34.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.83% with a target price of ₹76.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.14% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.82% in june to 4.14% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.