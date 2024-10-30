Suzlon Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Suzlon share price are up by 0.36%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 69 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 69.14. The stock reached a high of ₹ 69.6 during the day and a low of ₹ 67.6.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹69.14, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80246.58, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹69.6 and a low of ₹67.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 68.96 10 70.94 20 73.25 50 76.85 100 67.16 300 55.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹72.73, ₹76.46, & ₹79.41, whereas it has key support levels at ₹66.05, ₹63.1, & ₹59.37.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -72.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 97.35 & P/B is at 20.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.48% with a target price of ₹75.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.