Suzlon share are down by -0.95%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 80.99 and closed at 80.31. The stock reached a high of 81.52 and a low of 79.49 during the day.

Published30 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates
Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 80.31, -0.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 81.52 and a low of 79.49 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
582.49
1082.65
2079.64
5073.94
10060.96
30051.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 82.26, 83.65, & 84.53, whereas it has key support levels at 79.99, 79.11, & 77.72.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -81.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 127.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.31% with a target price of 74.44.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.

Suzlon share price down -0.95% today to trade at 80.31 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Thermax are falling today, but its peers Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

