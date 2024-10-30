Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Suzlon Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|68.96
|10
|70.94
|20
|73.25
|50
|76.85
|100
|67.16
|300
|55.18
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹72.73, ₹76.46, & ₹79.41, whereas it has key support levels at ₹66.05, ₹63.1, & ₹59.37.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -71.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.70% with a target price of ₹75.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.
Suzlon share price up 0.16% today to trade at ₹69 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.
