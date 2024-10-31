Suzlon Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -1.13%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 68 and closed at ₹ 67.38. The stock reached a high of ₹ 68.39 and a low of ₹ 67.21 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹67.38, -1.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.16, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹68.39 and a low of ₹67.21 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 69.03 10 70.46 20 72.69 50 76.70 100 67.40 300 55.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹69.29, ₹70.49, & ₹71.36, whereas it has key support levels at ₹67.22, ₹66.35, & ₹65.15.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -80.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 96.31 & P/B is at 20.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.28% with a target price of ₹77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.