Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.75%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹66.96, -1.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹68.39 and a low of ₹66.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 69.03 10 70.46 20 72.69 50 76.70 100 67.40 300 55.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹68.05, ₹69.03, & ₹69.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹66.47, ₹65.87, & ₹64.89.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -70.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 96.31 & P/B is at 20.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.99% with a target price of ₹77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.