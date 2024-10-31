Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.75%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 68.00 and closed at 66.96. During the day, the stock reached a high of 68.39 and a low of 66.75.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 66.96, -1.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 68.39 and a low of 66.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
569.03
1070.46
2072.69
5076.70
10067.40
30055.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 68.05, 69.03, & 69.63, whereas it has key support levels at 66.47, 65.87, & 64.89.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -70.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 96.31 & P/B is at 20.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.99% with a target price of 77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.

Suzlon share price down -1.75% today to trade at 66.96 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas, Thermax are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

