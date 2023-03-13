SVB crisis: First Republic Bank bleeds red on stock market as aftereffects2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 08:35 PM IST
- Even European bank stocks slumped despite analysts including at Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc said the SVB crisis had little bearing on the outlook for lenders in the region.
Days after the US-based Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, its effect continued over other financial firm in the stock market, as First Republic Bank shares fell a record 67% at the open despite a statement from the bank late Sunday that it had more than $70 billion in unused liquidity to fund operations from agreements, including from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
