SVB crisis may drive SoftBank shares below Masayoshi Son’s pain point

Meta Platforms Inc. has risen 61% in 2023, which the Facebook parent company is touting as a “year of efficiency" in an effort to improve its financial performance and achieve longer-term goals. Meta on Tuesday closed above $500 billion in market value for the first time since June after it said it plans to cut about 10,000 jobs and close about 5,000 additional open roles in its second major round of cuts in the past six months.