Swiggy's $1.3 bn QIP draws interest from top domestic mutual funds and global backers
Investment firms GIC, Temasek, and Nomura are bidding for Swiggy's ₹10,000 crore QIP, which has seen 4.5x demand from top mutual funds. Funds will enhance Swiggy's quick-commerce network as competition in India's instant-commerce sector intensifies.
A clutch of investment firms including GIC, Temasek and Nomura have put in a bid to acquire a position in Swiggy’s qualified institutional placement (QIP) through which the food delivery platform plans to raise $1.3 billion, or about ₹10,000 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.