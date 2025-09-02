Why Syrma SGS is suddenly on every investor's radar
Shelley Singh 10 min read 02 Sep 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Jefferies and Nuvama have issued ‘buy’ ratings for the company. IIFL Capital is even more optimistic. And Franklin Templeton mutual fund increased its aggregate shareholding in July. Find out why.
New Delhi: It isn’t often that you see brokerages falling over each other to get behind a company. But, of late, they have been doing that with one name, especially after its quarterly results in July.
