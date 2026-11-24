(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai met with executives from tech companies including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and the island’s biggest financial firms — a rare move aimed at calming jittery investors.

Cho held the meeting on Monday with 27 industry leaders to discuss possible ways to stabilize the market, according to a seating document seen by Bloomberg News. No new measures were unveiled.

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Representatives from Taiwan’s two biggest financial companies, Fubon Financial Holding Co. and Cathay Financial Holding Co., attended. So did figures from major tech companies like Wistron Corp., Globalwafers Co. and MediaTek Inc. State-backed banks including Mega Financial Holding Co., First Financial Holding Co. and Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co. sent representatives.

“We want to gather valuable input from all sectors to enable the government to implement more effective measures,” Cho said earlier in the day.

Taiwan’s stock market plunged almost 18% last week, its worst selloff since 1991. Authorities are now trying to prevent the rout from becoming a prolonged crash. On Monday, Taiwan stocks closed up 2.2%, erasing a drop of as much as 1.6% earlier in the session.

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Elsewhere in Asia on Monday, the stocks selloff eased as authorities unveiled measures and US markets showed signs of stabilizing.

Regulators in Taiwan have curbed short selling and called a weekend meeting with brokers to discuss options. The stock exchange also said it would lower the minimum maintenance ratio for investors borrowing funds to buy stocks to 120% from 130% starting Tuesday.

After the meeting with the premier on Monday, multiple government ministers and some executives held a briefing where they attempted to reassure investors about their industry and the outlook for artificial intelligence.

Cliff Hou, deputy co-chief operating officer of TSMC, said he has not seen clients change orders and that the trend of the AI buildout was unchanged. Young Liu, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, stressed that supply chains remain healthy.

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Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin said the island’s fundamentals remain in good shape and that order visibility extends to 2029. The current turmoil was temporary, Kung said.

Earlier in the day, the government pledged to review expanding the market stabilization fund to address concern over its size.

“We are willing to conduct a comprehensive review in a positive and optimistic direction,” Cho said, without offering details.

Some lawmakers have called for at least doubling the NT$500 billion ($15.2 billion) National Financial Stabilization Fund.

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