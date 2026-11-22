Taiwan is considering lowering the margin requirement ratio for stock investors using borrowed funds as it tries to stem a selloff after the benchmark equity index’s worst week in 35 years.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange said it held an emergency meeting with 10 local brokerages Sunday to discuss the potential move, which would cut the minimum margin maintenance ratio to 120% from the current 130%.

The exchange and brokers discussed potential scenarios that could arise if the ratio were lowered, and will assess any operational issues, according to the bourse. No decision was reached at the meeting, and any change would require approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission.

Taiwan currently requires a minimum margin maintenance ratio of 130% for investors who buy stocks with borrowed funds, meaning the market value of their securities must remain at least 1.3 times the amount borrowed.

The island’s market and finance authorities have utilized a growing arsenal of measures to combat the market rout, with little effect. The FSC tightened short-selling curbs again Saturday, banning such trades below the previous day’s close across the market after two earlier rounds of restrictions failed to stop the slide.

The latest curbs cover both margin short sales and borrowed shares. Authorities also raised the minimum margin requirement for short sales to 150% from 130%, and temporarily suspended the acceptance of applications from securities firms to list new put warrants.

Elsewhere, China announced Sunday that it will cut the minimum margin requirement for leveraged investors to 80% from 100%, starting on Nov. 30. Earlier this month, South Korea waived a rule requiring brokerages to maintain collateral worth at least 140% of their margin loans to prevent forced selling from worsening stock-market volatility.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.