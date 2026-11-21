(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan widened curbs on short sales of local stocks and said it has been buying shares, stepping up efforts to revive confidence after the island’s benchmark index had its worst weekly fall in 35 years.

The Financial Supervisory Commission imposed a blanket ban on short selling below the previous trading day’s closing price, covering both margin short sales and borrowed shares, it said in a statement Saturday. Separately, the island’s NT$500 billion ($15 billion) National Financial Stabilization Fund said it has entered the market to support Taiwanese stocks and urged investors to remain confident.

The regulator’s move, which takes effect on Nov. 23, marks the third time this month that authorities have unveiled short-selling curbs to tame market volatility. Taiwan’s tech-heavy stock market has witnessed heavy selloffs as the global artificial intelligence trade came under strain, sending the island’s benchmark to its worst week since 1991.

The FSC also raised the minimum margin requirement for short sales to 150% from 130%, and temporarily suspended the acceptance of applications from securities firms to list new put warrants, it said in a statement. Short sales by securities and futures companies for business-related hedging purposes are exempt from the new ban.

Two earlier rounds of short-selling restrictions this month have so far failed to stabilize the market. On Friday, Taiwanese stocks slumped 6.2%, taking its losses for the week to almost 18%, as doubts over whether returns can justify the vast sums poured into AI sent tech shares tumbling across Asia.

The FSC said it will continue monitoring international developments and Taiwan’s domestic capital markets and will adjust the stabilization measures as appropriate. It also urged investors to remain prudent and respond rationally in accordance with their own investment strategies.

The Ministry of Finance, which oversees the stabilization fund, meanwhile stated that Taiwan’s macro fundamentals remain strong, citing record performances on economic and export growth. The economy expanded 14.4% in the third quarter, while data Friday showed October’s export orders rose 78% from a year earlier.

“Recent concerns over potentially tighter US regulation of artificial intelligence, the returns on massive capital expenditures, company-specific factors and margin-financing risks have raised doubts about the outlook for the AI industry, triggering several days of sharp declines in US stocks and spilling over into Taiwan and other Asian markets,” the fund said in a statement.

The stock stabilization fund said it has been buying shares to support the market since Nov. 6.

“While foreign investors have been net sellers of Taiwan stocks for several consecutive sessions, the scale of selling has gradually eased,” it said.

--With assistance from Chien-Hua Wan.

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