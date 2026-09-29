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Talent crunch may hamper Sebi’s PMS revamp

Apoorva Ajith
3 min read29 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
A similar talent challenge emerged with Sebi’s newly launched specialized investment funds (SIFs), which make use of a long-short trading strategy, one that was not frequently utilized in the Indian markets, leading to a dearth of fund managers up for recruitment.
A similar talent challenge emerged with Sebi’s newly launched specialized investment funds (SIFs), which make use of a long-short trading strategy, one that was not frequently utilized in the Indian markets, leading to a dearth of fund managers up for recruitment.
Summary

Demand for diversification beyond Indian markets is rising, but building teams with the expertise to invest across geographies, currencies and regulatory regimes will take time, as few Indian funds currently invest overseas.

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MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to allow portfolio management services (PMS) companies to invest in foreign securities could unlock a new growth lever for the industry, provided they can find professionals with expertise in managing global portfolios.

MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to allow portfolio management services (PMS) companies to invest in foreign securities could unlock a new growth lever for the industry, provided they can find professionals with expertise in managing global portfolios.

Demand for diversification beyond Indian markets is rising, but building teams with the expertise to invest across geographies, currencies and regulatory regimes will take time, as few Indian funds currently invest overseas.

Demand for diversification beyond Indian markets is rising, but building teams with the expertise to invest across geographies, currencies and regulatory regimes will take time, as few Indian funds currently invest overseas.

“The talent exists, but experienced professionals who combine global market knowledge with the needs of Indian PMS clients are a relatively small pool,” said Anshul Sharan, co-founder and chief executive at quantitative PMS firm Ametra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.

The capital markets regulator, at its 24 September meeting, approved a new regulatory framework for PMS that, among other measures, allows discretionary and non-discretionary PMS firms to invest in foreign securities, such as listed equity and debt, overseas mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, index funds and so on.

Also Read | Sebi’s board is growing. Who gets to pick its members?

Sharan said that to tap the opportunity, PMS firms would need people who can analyse companies across jurisdictions, navigate different accounting and regulatory frameworks, and manage currency and portfolio allocation risks.

That talent could come from across the financial services industry, including mutual fund teams with overseas mandates, global research teams at asset managers, international wealth management businesses, and professionals who have worked with asset managers in Singapore, London, or the US.

“The ecosystem will need to evolve and grow. A lot of mutual fund managers handling overseas assets may decide to become PMS managers. PMS firms can also build strong relationships with global firms that may also help with it,” said Shobhit Mathur, co-founder at wealth-tech and portfolio management platform Ionic Wealth.

Also Read | Sebi board may discuss PMS, ad code, settlement rules at 24 September meet

Deja vu

A similar talent challenge emerged with Sebi’s newly launched specialized investment funds (SIFs), which make use of a long-short trading strategy, one that was not frequently utilized in the Indian markets, leading to a dearth of fund managers up for recruitment.

“The comparison with SIF on talent shortages is right. It may start with a smaller number of fund managers, which is likely to grow gradually. Those who have operations in GIFT City may be in a better position to deal with talent,” said Mathur.

Although not all PMS managers agree that talent will be a major constraint. Vikas Gupta, CEO and chief investment strategist at OmniScience Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, said there is already a sizable pool of professionals who could adapt to the requirements of overseas investing.

“I think enough foreign-educated MBAs, etc., are there in India. Also, Indian MBAs can easily adapt to this, but need the mindset. Finally, the largest talent pool would be the GCCs (global capability centres) of the foreign banks in India,” said Gupta.

Also Read | Sebi likely to allow co-location for commodity markets next year

PMS overhaul

The overseas-investment provision is part of a wider overhaul of the PMS regulatory framework. The regulator has approved the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026, replacing the 2020 regulations, with the aim of developing the PMS industry, easing compliance, consolidating provisions and removing redundant requirements.

The board has allowed PMS managers to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs) and primary-market debt issuances. Discretionary PMS can invest up to 10% of a client’s assets under management in investment-grade, non-convertible unlisted debt securities. Investment flexibility in exchange-traded derivatives has also been increased to up to 1.25 times a client’s AUM.

The new framework introduces the Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in Mutual Fund units (PRIM), allowing portfolio managers to invest clients’ funds in direct plans of mutual funds, including ETFs, index funds and SIFs.

The revamp is expected to accelerate growth in a segment that has come under pressure from newer investment products. Mint reported on 5 August that SIFs threatened the growth of PMS firms by emerging as a preferred investment option for high-net-worth individuals.

Assets under PMS have grown by 12.1% to 44.11 trillion as of July 2026, compared with June 2026. However, a majority of this AUM, worth 31.9 trillion, comes from Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) mandates.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Apoorva Ajith

    Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

    SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

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    HomeMarketsTalent crunch may hamper Sebi’s PMS revamp

    Talent crunch may hamper Sebi’s PMS revamp

    Apoorva Ajith
    3 min read29 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    A similar talent challenge emerged with Sebi’s newly launched specialized investment funds (SIFs), which make use of a long-short trading strategy, one that was not frequently utilized in the Indian markets, leading to a dearth of fund managers up for recruitment.
    A similar talent challenge emerged with Sebi’s newly launched specialized investment funds (SIFs), which make use of a long-short trading strategy, one that was not frequently utilized in the Indian markets, leading to a dearth of fund managers up for recruitment.
    Summary

    Demand for diversification beyond Indian markets is rising, but building teams with the expertise to invest across geographies, currencies and regulatory regimes will take time, as few Indian funds currently invest overseas.

    Gift this article

    MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to allow portfolio management services (PMS) companies to invest in foreign securities could unlock a new growth lever for the industry, provided they can find professionals with expertise in managing global portfolios.

    MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to allow portfolio management services (PMS) companies to invest in foreign securities could unlock a new growth lever for the industry, provided they can find professionals with expertise in managing global portfolios.

    Demand for diversification beyond Indian markets is rising, but building teams with the expertise to invest across geographies, currencies and regulatory regimes will take time, as few Indian funds currently invest overseas.

    Demand for diversification beyond Indian markets is rising, but building teams with the expertise to invest across geographies, currencies and regulatory regimes will take time, as few Indian funds currently invest overseas.

    “The talent exists, but experienced professionals who combine global market knowledge with the needs of Indian PMS clients are a relatively small pool,” said Anshul Sharan, co-founder and chief executive at quantitative PMS firm Ametra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.

    The capital markets regulator, at its 24 September meeting, approved a new regulatory framework for PMS that, among other measures, allows discretionary and non-discretionary PMS firms to invest in foreign securities, such as listed equity and debt, overseas mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, index funds and so on.

    Also Read | Sebi’s board is growing. Who gets to pick its members?

    Sharan said that to tap the opportunity, PMS firms would need people who can analyse companies across jurisdictions, navigate different accounting and regulatory frameworks, and manage currency and portfolio allocation risks.

    That talent could come from across the financial services industry, including mutual fund teams with overseas mandates, global research teams at asset managers, international wealth management businesses, and professionals who have worked with asset managers in Singapore, London, or the US.

    “The ecosystem will need to evolve and grow. A lot of mutual fund managers handling overseas assets may decide to become PMS managers. PMS firms can also build strong relationships with global firms that may also help with it,” said Shobhit Mathur, co-founder at wealth-tech and portfolio management platform Ionic Wealth.

    Also Read | Sebi board may discuss PMS, ad code, settlement rules at 24 September meet

    Deja vu

    A similar talent challenge emerged with Sebi’s newly launched specialized investment funds (SIFs), which make use of a long-short trading strategy, one that was not frequently utilized in the Indian markets, leading to a dearth of fund managers up for recruitment.

    “The comparison with SIF on talent shortages is right. It may start with a smaller number of fund managers, which is likely to grow gradually. Those who have operations in GIFT City may be in a better position to deal with talent,” said Mathur.

    Although not all PMS managers agree that talent will be a major constraint. Vikas Gupta, CEO and chief investment strategist at OmniScience Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd, said there is already a sizable pool of professionals who could adapt to the requirements of overseas investing.

    “I think enough foreign-educated MBAs, etc., are there in India. Also, Indian MBAs can easily adapt to this, but need the mindset. Finally, the largest talent pool would be the GCCs (global capability centres) of the foreign banks in India,” said Gupta.

    Also Read | Sebi likely to allow co-location for commodity markets next year

    PMS overhaul

    The overseas-investment provision is part of a wider overhaul of the PMS regulatory framework. The regulator has approved the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026, replacing the 2020 regulations, with the aim of developing the PMS industry, easing compliance, consolidating provisions and removing redundant requirements.

    The board has allowed PMS managers to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs) and primary-market debt issuances. Discretionary PMS can invest up to 10% of a client’s assets under management in investment-grade, non-convertible unlisted debt securities. Investment flexibility in exchange-traded derivatives has also been increased to up to 1.25 times a client’s AUM.

    The new framework introduces the Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in Mutual Fund units (PRIM), allowing portfolio managers to invest clients’ funds in direct plans of mutual funds, including ETFs, index funds and SIFs.

    The revamp is expected to accelerate growth in a segment that has come under pressure from newer investment products. Mint reported on 5 August that SIFs threatened the growth of PMS firms by emerging as a preferred investment option for high-net-worth individuals.

    Assets under PMS have grown by 12.1% to 44.11 trillion as of July 2026, compared with June 2026. However, a majority of this AUM, worth 31.9 trillion, comes from Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) mandates.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Apoorva Ajith

      Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

      SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsTalent crunch may hamper Sebi’s PMS revamp
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