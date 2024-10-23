Tanla Platforms, IDFC First Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Tanla Platforms, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Banswara Syntex, RBL Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 28.0(0.11%) points and Sensex was up by 180.61(0.23%) points at 23 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -65.2(-0.13%) points at 23 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Coforge, Persistent Systems, Max Financial Services, Gufic Biosciences, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.