Tapi Fruit Processing, Sangani Hospitals & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Tapi Fruit Processing, Sangani Hospitals, Filatex Fashions, Trucap Finance, Future Supply Chain Solutions

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Tapi Fruit Processing, Sangani Hospitals, Filatex Fashions, Trucap Finance, Future Supply Chain Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 47.15(0.19%) points and Sensex was up by 188.74(0.23%) points at 18 Sep 2024 11:00:04 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 489.45(0.94%) points at 18 Sep 2024 10:45:02 IST.
Other stocks such as Shilpa Medicare, Hero Motocorp, Page Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
