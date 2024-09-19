Tapi Fruit Processing, Shankara Building Products & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Tapi Fruit Processing, Shankara Building Products, M K Proteins, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS, Future Supply Chain Solutions

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Tapi Fruit Processing, Shankara Building Products, M K Proteins, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS, Future Supply Chain Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 119.95(0.47%) points and Sensex was up by 521.87(0.63%) points at 19 Sep 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 326.8(0.62%) points at 19 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as NTPC, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, LTI Mindtree hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTapi Fruit Processing, Shankara Building Products & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

