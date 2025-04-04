Will lower tariffs lure back FPIs from other emerging markets?
SummaryUS reciprocal tariffs disrupt investments, testing India's tariff advantage. Will FPIs prioritize tariffs or growth amidst market uncertainty?
The global investment landscape is bracing for disruption as the Trump administration rolls out sweeping reciprocal tariffs on nearly all countries. The baseline 10% tariff rate against all countries will go into effect on 5 April. India faces a 27% tariff (effective 9 April) lower than many Asian peers but higher than Brazil (10%) and the Philippines (17%). Will foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) weigh tariff differentials against long-term growth prospects and reassess their allocations, and will these lower tariffs alone be enough to lure back foreign capital?