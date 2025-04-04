Will lower tariffs lure back FPIs from other emerging markets?

The tariff arbitrage game

The impact of the new tariff regime on capital flows across emerging markets is yet to be determined. Year-to-date, India has experienced the second-highest FPI net outflows of over $14 billion, among its peer group, trailing only Taiwan ($18.2 billion). This was followed by South Korea, which saw net outflows of $6 billion. In contrast, with data available for 2024, China attracted approximately $10 billion in net inflows, while Brazil recorded net inflows of around $2 billion so far this year.