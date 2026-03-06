Tata Asset Management Company has shut down its Category III alternative investment fund (AIF) business citing unfavourable taxation and stiff competition from specialized investment funds (SIFs), according to two people familiar with the matter.
Tata AMC exits AIFs amid tax pressure, specialized fund competition
SummaryTata AMC entered the Category III AIF space in 2019 with its Absolute Return Fund, a conservative long-short strategy. In 2020, it launched the Equity Plus Absolute Return Fund. Both vehicles offered hedge fund-style strategies, long-short equity with limited leverage, targeted at wealthy investors.
Tata Asset Management Company has shut down its Category III alternative investment fund (AIF) business citing unfavourable taxation and stiff competition from specialized investment funds (SIFs), according to two people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More