Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Amey Sathe, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2374.28 crore. Under the guidance of Amey Sathe, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to seek long term capital appreciation by investing atleast 80% of its net assets in equity/equity related instruments of the companies in the Banking and Financial Services sector in India.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund returned 0.57%, showing a positive delta of 1.77%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.86%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|10.99%
|4.08%
|6.91%
|1 Year
|17.19%
|16.38%
|0.81%
|3 Years
|17.62%
|40.22%
|-22.60%
|5 Years
|15.77%
|101.49%
|-85.72%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|23.03%
|Axis Bank
|9.57%
|ICICI Bank
|9.06%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.20%
|State Bank Of India
|3.42%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|61.73%
|Consumer Financial Services
|14.07%
|Investment Services
|6.84%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|2.43%
|Insurance (Life)
|2.43%
|Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)
|2.42%
|Software & Programming
|2.01%
|Misc. Financial Services
|1.1%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.92, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.78 and 0.51, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.40% for one year, 14.67% for three years, and 22.84% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|HDFC Bank
|3260000.0
|3150000.0
|546.75
|Axis Bank
|2320000.0
|1960000.0
|227.28
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|955000.0
|850000.0
|147.15
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|870000.0
|840000.0
|57.83
|Bandhan Bank
|3100000.0
|2600000.0
|47.38
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Central Depository Service India
|302906.0
|270000.0
|41.74
|BSE
|100000.0
|75000.0
|33.50
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|1428664.0
|714432.0
|9.59
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.