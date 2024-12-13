Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Amey Sathe, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2374.28 crore. Under the guidance of Amey Sathe, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to seek long term capital appreciation by investing atleast 80% of its net assets in equity/equity related instruments of the companies in the Banking and Financial Services sector in India.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund returned 0.57%, showing a positive delta of 1.77%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.86%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 10.99% 4.08% 6.91% 1 Year 17.19% 16.38% 0.81% 3 Years 17.62% 40.22% -22.60% 5 Years 15.77% 101.49% -85.72%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 61.73% Consumer Financial Services 14.07% Investment Services 6.84% Insurance (Accident & Health) 2.43% Insurance (Life) 2.43% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 2.42% Software & Programming 2.01% Misc. Financial Services 1.1%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.92, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.78 and 0.51, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.40% for one year, 14.67% for three years, and 22.84% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

