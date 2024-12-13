Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Amey Sathe, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2374.28 crore. Under the guidance of Amey Sathe, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to seek long term capital appreciation by investing atleast 80% of its net assets in equity/equity related instruments of the companies in the Banking and Financial Services sector in India. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund returned 0.57%, showing a positive delta of 1.77%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.86%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 10.99% 4.08% 6.91% 1 Year 17.19% 16.38% 0.81% 3 Years 17.62% 40.22% -22.60% 5 Years 15.77% 101.49% -85.72%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 61.73% Consumer Financial Services 14.07% Investment Services 6.84% Insurance (Accident & Health) 2.43% Insurance (Life) 2.43% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 2.42% Software & Programming 2.01% Misc. Financial Services 1.1%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.92, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.78 and 0.51, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.40% for one year, 14.67% for three years, and 22.84% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: