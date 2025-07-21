Subscribe

Tata Capital submits revised and updated DRHP at SEBI

Tata Capital Ltd has filed a pre-filing draft offer document with SEBI for its IPO. The offering includes fresh issuance and an offer for sale, with Tata Sons selling 23 crore shares and IFC 3.58 crore shares. The company is a leading diversified NBFC in India.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Jul 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Tata Capital has submitted revised and updated DRHP at SEBI
Tata Capital has submitted revised and updated DRHP at SEBI

Tata Group company Tata Capital Ltd is moving closer to going public. Tata Capital has filed updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO).

Advertisement

As per reports, submitting offer documents prior to filing is an optional alternative approach for conducting an Initial Public Offering on the mainboard. Under SEBI regulations, firms looking to launch an IPO on the mainboard are required to "pre-file" the offer document with SEBI.

Also Read | Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Price band set at ₹85-90 per share; check details

According to the updated draft red herring prospectus, the Tata Capital IPO includes both a fresh issuance and an offer for sale. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) will have Tata Sons Pvt. selling as many as 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation plans to divest an additional 3.58 crore shares. Additionally, the company intends to issue up to 21 crore shares through a primary raise.

The book running lead managers of the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd, while the registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited).

Advertisement
Also Read | Anthem Biosciences IPO listing date today. GMP, analysts signal strong debut

NBFC details

As per the CRISIL Report, Tata Capital ranks as the third-largest diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, boasting total gross loans amounting to 2,265.5 billion as of March 31, 2025.

It is recognised as one of the rapidly expanding large diversified NBFCs in India, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% in total gross loans from March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2025.

The organisation primarily targets Retail and SME Customers, with loans to these segments constituting 88.5% of their total gross loans as of March 31, 2025.

Their loan portfolio is well-diversified, featuring ticket sizes between 10,000 and over 1 billion, with more than 99.0% of their loan accounts having a ticket size of under 10 million as of March 31, 2025. Moreover, 79.0% of their total gross loans are secured, and their Organic Book represented over 99% of their total gross loans as of March 31, 2025.

Advertisement
Also Read | Nine new public issues, three listings scheduled this week; check full list here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsTata Capital submits revised and updated DRHP at SEBI
Read Next Story