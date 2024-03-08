Tata Chem bulls likely in for Monday blues
SummaryThe frenzy surrounding Tata Sons’s potential IPO had investors rushing to buy shares of Tata Chemicals, which owns a 3% stake in the group holding company. But on Friday news surfaced that Tata Sons may restructure its balance sheet to avoid a mandatory public share listing
Investors betting on a further jump in the Tata Chemicals Ltd stock are in a spot after reports surfaced that Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd, the principal holding company of Tata Group, may restructure its balance sheet to avoid a mandatory listing by September next year.