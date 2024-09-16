Tata Consultancy Services share are down by -0.14%, Nifty up by 0.2%

TCS Share Price Today : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4530 and closed at ₹ 4515.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4544.8 and a low of ₹ 4510.1 during the day.

At 16 Sep 11:08 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4515.8, -0.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82941.57, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4544.8 and a low of ₹4510.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4496.92 10 4493.52 20 4501.36 50 4328.94 100 4092.11 300 3978.71

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Consultancy Services was -58.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.08 & P/B is at 17.74. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}