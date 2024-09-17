Hello User
Tata Consultancy Services share are up by 0.29%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Livemint

TCS Share Price Today : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4505.15 and closed at 4526. The stock reached a high of 4530.85 and a low of 4468.75 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:17 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4526, 0.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83046.03, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 4530.85 and a low of 4468.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54496.92
104493.52
204501.36
504328.94
1004092.11
3003981.05

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Consultancy Services was -61.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.01 & P/B is at 17.71.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services share price has gained 0.29% today to trade at 4526 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.07% each respectively.

