Tata Consultancy Services share are up by 0.3%, Nifty down by -0.49%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:04 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4107, 0.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81160.69, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4125 and a low of ₹4096.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4177.09 10 4217.68 20 4264.69 50 4357.22 100 4175.57 300 4051.95

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Consultancy Services was -63.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.30 & P/B is at 14.60.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in to 12.66% in the quarter.