Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Consultancy Services share are up by 0.3%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Tata Consultancy Services share are up by 0.3%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Livemint

TCS Share Price Today : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4118.75 and closed at 4107. The stock reached a high of 4125 and a low of 4096.95 during the day.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:04 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4107, 0.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81160.69, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of 4125 and a low of 4096.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54177.09
104217.68
204264.69
504357.22
1004175.57
3004051.95

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Consultancy Services was -63.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.30 & P/B is at 14.60.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in to 12.66% in the quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services share price up 0.3% today to trade at 4107 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree are falling today, but its peers Infosys, Tech Mahindra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.42% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.