Tata Consultancy Services share are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Tata Consultancy Services share are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Livemint

TCS Share Price Today : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4401.10 and closed at 4476.25. The stock reached a high of 4490.00 and a low of 4401.10, indicating a range of movement throughout the day. Overall, TCS experienced a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4476.25, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81336.15, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 4490 and a low of 4401.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54490.11
104501.51
204443.60
504275.11
1004060.97
3003954.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4502.5, 4550.2, & 4581.45, whereas it has key support levels at 4423.55, 4392.3, & 4344.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Consultancy Services was -80.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.57 & P/B is at 17.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.84% with a target price of 4349.07317073.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in june quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services share price up 0.42% today to trade at 4476.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers Infosys, HCL Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.19% each respectively.

