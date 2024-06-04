Tata Elxsi, Atul & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Tata Elxsi, Atul, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Landmark Cars, LTI Mindtree
Shares of Tata Elxsi, Atul, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Landmark Cars, LTI Mindtree hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -714.5(-3.07%) points and Sensex was down by -2973.7(-3.89%) points at 04 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -2152.5(-4.22%) points at 04 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Emami, Phoenix Mills, Thermax, Macrotech Developers, Suzlon Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started