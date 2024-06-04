Tata Elxsi, Atul & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Tata Elxsi, Atul, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Landmark Cars, LTI Mindtree hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -714.5(-3.07%) points and Sensex was down by -2973.7(-3.89%) points at 04 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -2152.5(-4.22%) points at 04 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Emami, Phoenix Mills, Thermax, Macrotech Developers, Suzlon Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

