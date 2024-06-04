Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Elxsi, Atul & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Tata Elxsi, Atul & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Tata Elxsi, Atul, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Landmark Cars, LTI Mindtree

Livemint

Shares of Tata Elxsi, Atul, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Landmark Cars, LTI Mindtree hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -714.5(-3.07%) points and Sensex was down by -2973.7(-3.89%) points at 04 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -2152.5(-4.22%) points at 04 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Emami, Phoenix Mills, Thermax, Macrotech Developers, Suzlon Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.