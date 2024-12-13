Tata India Consumer Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Tata India Consumer Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sonam Udasi,Aditya Bagul, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Consumption. Tata India Consumer Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2374.84 crore. Under the guidance of Sonam Udasi,Aditya Bagul, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to seek long term capital appreciation by investing atleast 80% of its assets in equity/equity related instruments of the companies in the Consumption Oriented sectors in India.However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.The Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Tata India Consumer Fund returned 2.25%, showing a positive delta of 3.45%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.75%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 16.53% 4.08% 12.45% 1 Year 33.81% 16.38% 17.43% 3 Years 22.33% 40.22% -17.89% 5 Years 23.94% 101.49% -77.55%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Tobacco 9.91% Computer Services 8.91% Food Processing 8.43% Beverages (Alcoholic) 7.68% Retail (Apparel) 6.36% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.33% Audio & Video Equipment 3.16% Misc. Capital Goods 3.13% Recreational Products 3.09% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.75% Personal & Household Prods. 2.47% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 2.47% Chemical Manufacturing 2.29% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.05% Restaurants 1.91% Jewelry & Silverware 1.84% Personal Services 1.81% Software & Programming 1.65% Retail (Specialty) 1.39% Investment Services 1.35% Retail (Grocery) 1.13% Business Services 0.95% Auto & Truck Parts 0.94% Footwear 0.94% Apparel/Accessories 0.46%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.62, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.04 and 1.05, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.11% for one year, 14.46% for three years, and 15.78% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Kalyan Jewellers India 1.39% 504000 33.13

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value Zomato 9018000.0 8748000.0 211.49 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 612000.0 522000.0 42.88

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: