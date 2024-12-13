Tata India Consumer Fund performance review analysis for December

Tata India Consumer Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Tata India Consumer Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sonam Udasi,Aditya Bagul, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Consumption. Tata India Consumer Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2374.84 crore. Under the guidance of Sonam Udasi,Aditya Bagul, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to seek long term capital appreciation by investing atleast 80% of its assets in equity/equity related instruments of the companies in the Consumption Oriented sectors in India.However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.The Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Tata India Consumer Fund returned 2.25%, showing a positive delta of 3.45%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.75%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|16.53%
|4.08%
|12.45%
|1 Year
|33.81%
|16.38%
|17.43%
|3 Years
|22.33%
|40.22%
|-17.89%
|5 Years
|23.94%
|101.49%
|-77.55%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|ITC
|9.91%
|Zomato
|8.91%
|Radico Khaitan
|5.98%
|Bikaji Foods International
|4.27%
|Trent
|4.05%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Tobacco
|9.91%
|Computer Services
|8.91%
|Food Processing
|8.43%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|7.68%
|Retail (Apparel)
|6.36%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.33%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|3.16%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|3.13%
|Recreational Products
|3.09%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|2.75%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|2.47%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|2.47%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|2.29%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|2.05%
|Restaurants
|1.91%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|1.84%
|Personal Services
|1.81%
|Software & Programming
|1.65%
|Retail (Specialty)
|1.39%
|Investment Services
|1.35%
|Retail (Grocery)
|1.13%
|Business Services
|0.95%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|0.94%
|Footwear
|0.94%
|Apparel/Accessories
|0.46%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.62, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.04 and 1.05, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 14.11% for one year, 14.46% for three years, and 15.78% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|1.39%
|504000
|33.13
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Zomato
|9018000.0
|8748000.0
|211.49
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|612000.0
|522000.0
|42.88
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Trent
|144000.0
|135000.0
|96.24
|Nestle India
|495000.0
|365000.0
|82.60
|Maruti Suzuki India
|92400.0
|59000.0
|65.36
|Amber Enterprises India
|73898.0
|63898.0
|38.60
|Pg Electroplast
|630000.0
|570000.0
|36.31
|Avenue Supermarts
|143300.0
|68300.0
|26.85
|Raymond
|81650.0
|66335.0
|10.86
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.