Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Satish Mishra, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹4443.96 crore. Under the guidance of Satish Mishra, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide income distribution and / or medium to long term capital gains. Investments would be focused towards mid-cap stocks. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. The scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. This detailed review of Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund returned -1.56%, showing a positive delta of 2.75% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -3.86% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -6.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.09% -3.63% -0.46% 1 Year 20.63% 17.62% 3.01% 3 Years 74.51% 73.39% 1.12% 5 Years 216.14% 219.09% -2.95%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Construction Services 9.05% Biotechnology & Drugs 8.77% Consumer Financial Services 7.33% Auto & Truck Parts 7.31% Chemical Manufacturing 6.02% Misc. Capital Goods 5.76% Regional Banks 5.5% Software & Programming 5.23% Insurance (Accident & Health) 3.75% Construction - Raw Materials 3.39% Major Drugs 3.14% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.75% Oil & Gas Operations 1.79% Personal & Household Prods. 1.73% Misc. Transportation 1.55% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.51% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.39% Business Services 1.33% Iron & Steel 1.3% Tires 1.1% Food Processing 1.09% Aerospace & Defense 1.03% Textiles - Non Apparel 1.01% Apparel/Accessories 0.97% Electric Utilities 0.82% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.8% Personal Services 0.8% Trucking 0.69% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.67%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.67, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.12 and 1.05, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.92% for one year, 13.99% for three years, and 19.50% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) UPL 1.00% 800000 44.30 JK Cement 0.91% 93517 40.43 Waaree Energies 0.40% 64580 17.58

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India 31887.0 31551.0 45.34

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: