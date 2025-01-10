Hello User
Livemint

Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund performance review analysis for January

Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Satish Mishra, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 4443.96 crore. Under the guidance of Satish Mishra, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide income distribution and / or medium to long term capital gains. Investments would be focused towards mid-cap stocks. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. The scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. This detailed review of Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund returned -1.56%, showing a positive delta of 2.75% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -3.86% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -6.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -4.09% -3.63% -0.46%
1 Year 20.63% 17.62% 3.01%
3 Years 74.51% 73.39% 1.12%
5 Years 216.14% 219.09% -2.95%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Max Financial Services3.75%
Alkem Laboratories3.25%
Aurobindo Pharma3.14%
Muthoot Finance3.04%
Cummins India2.91%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Construction Services9.05%
Biotechnology & Drugs8.77%
Consumer Financial Services7.33%
Auto & Truck Parts7.31%
Chemical Manufacturing6.02%
Misc. Capital Goods5.76%
Regional Banks5.5%
Software & Programming5.23%
Insurance (Accident & Health)3.75%
Construction - Raw Materials3.39%
Major Drugs3.14%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.75%
Oil & Gas Operations1.79%
Personal & Household Prods.1.73%
Misc. Transportation1.55%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.51%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.39%
Business Services1.33%
Iron & Steel1.3%
Tires1.1%
Food Processing1.09%
Aerospace & Defense1.03%
Textiles - Non Apparel1.01%
Apparel/Accessories0.97%
Electric Utilities0.82%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.8%
Personal Services0.8%
Trucking0.69%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.67%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.67, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.12 and 1.05, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.92% for one year, 13.99% for three years, and 19.50% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
UPL1.00%80000044.30
JK Cement0.91%9351740.43
Waaree Energies0.40%6458017.58

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India31887.031551.045.34

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Thermax217412.0212592.0104.72
Biocon2300000.01567612.049.56
Bharat Electronics2000000.01600000.045.59
Carborundum Universal340000.0300000.041.37
Torrent Power329221.0200000.036.44

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

