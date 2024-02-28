 Tata Motors, Cipla & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any? | Mint
Wed Feb 28 2024 10:59:01
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 965.70 0.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.70 -1.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.45 -1.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.30 -0.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,414.10 -0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Tata Motors, Cipla & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Tata Motors, Cipla & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Tata Motors, Cipla, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Tata Motors, Cipla, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 1.45(0.01%) points and Sensex was down by -402.23(-0.55%) points at 28 Feb 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 39.1(0.08%) at 28 Feb 2024 10:44:56 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserve, Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Wipro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 28 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST
