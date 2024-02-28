Tata Motors, Cipla & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tata Motors, Cipla, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 1.45(0.01%) points and Sensex was down by -402.23(-0.55%) points at 28 Feb 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 39.1(0.08%) at 28 Feb 2024 10:44:56 IST.In the BSE Sensex index Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserve, Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Wipro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}