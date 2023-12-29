comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 11:40:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.15 0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 798.05 5.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 464.50 0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 640.50 -1.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 310.35 -1.21%
Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hero Motocorp, Indusind Bank

Shares of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hero Motocorp, Indusind Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -0.29 points and Sensex was down by -0.33 points at 29 Dec 2023 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -0.56% at 29 Dec 2023 10:44:54 IST.
In the Nifty 50 index Tata Motors, Tata Consumer, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Nestle India were the top gainers while Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC were the top losers.
In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, Tata Consumer, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Nestle India were the top gainers while Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here..
 

Published: 29 Dec 2023, 11:00 AM IST
