Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hero Motocorp, Indusind Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -0.29 points and Sensex was down by -0.33 points at 29 Dec 2023 10:59:55 IST.Bank Nifty was down by -0.56% at 29 Dec 2023 10:44:54 IST.In the Nifty 50 index Tata Motors, Tata Consumer, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Nestle India were the top gainers while Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC were the top losers.In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, Tata Consumer, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Nestle India were the top gainers while Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here..

