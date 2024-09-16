Tata Motors share are down by -0.44%, Nifty up by 0.19%

At 16 Sep 11:06 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹987.7, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82984.21, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹999.8 and a low of ₹986.15 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1005.64
|10
|1040.39
|20
|1064.50
|50
|1055.66
|100
|1013.37
|300
|936.69
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -5.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22%
The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.
Tata Motors share price down -0.44% today to trade at ₹987.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers Ashok Leyland are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.11% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess