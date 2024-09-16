Tata Motors share are down by -0.44%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 997 and closed at ₹ 987.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 999.8 and a low of ₹ 986.15 during the day.

At 16 Sep 11:06 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹987.7, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82984.21, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹999.8 and a low of ₹986.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1005.64 10 1040.39 20 1064.50 50 1055.66 100 1013.37 300 936.69

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -5.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.55 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.