Tata Motors share are down by -0.64%, Nifty up by 0.34%

At 12 Sep 11:02 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹969.8, -0.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81742.03, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹982.95 and a low of ₹958 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1054.33 10 1075.34 20 1077.51 50 1055.75 100 1012.82 300 933.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1001.17, ₹1026.58, & ₹1041.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹961.17, ₹946.58, & ₹921.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 237.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.41 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.75% with a target price of ₹1180.75862069.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.