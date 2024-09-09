Tata Motors share are down by -1.27%, Nifty up by 0.16%

At 09 Sep 11:10 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹1035.35, -1.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81372.18, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1049.65 and a low of ₹1031.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1075.13 10 1084.87 20 1080.99 50 1053.51 100 1011.93 300 929.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1068.98, ₹1087.02, & ₹1101.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1036.93, ₹1022.92, & ₹1004.88.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -16.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.04% with a target price of ₹1180.75862069.

The company has a 46.36% promoter holding, 5.16% MF holding, & 18.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.64% in march to 5.16% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.20% in march to 18.18% in june quarter.