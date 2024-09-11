Tata Motors share are down by -5.37%, Nifty up by 0.09%

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 998.05 and closed at ₹ 979.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1012 and a low of ₹ 976.75 during the day.

At 11 Sep 11:11 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹979.8, -5.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82045.8, up by 0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1012 and a low of ₹976.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1064.35 10 1079.51 20 1079.55 50 1054.84 100 1012.36 300 931.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1046.28, ₹1056.67, & ₹1063.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1029.03, ₹1022.17, & ₹1011.78.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 505.13% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.92 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.51% with a target price of ₹1180.75862069.

The company has a 46.36% promoter holding, 5.16% MF holding, & 18.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.64% in march to 5.16% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.20% in march to 18.18% in june quarter.