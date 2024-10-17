Tata Motors share are up by 0.02%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|928.89
|10
|931.45
|20
|953.15
|50
|1015.92
|100
|1007.25
|300
|963.67
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 15.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.76% MF holding, & 20.54% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.12% in to 20.54% in the quarter.
Tata Motors share price up 0.02% today to trade at ₹907.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers Jupiter Wagons are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.5% each respectively.
