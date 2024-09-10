Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Motors share are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Tata Motors share are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1049.8 and closed at 1038.95. The stock reached a high of 1049.8 and a low of 1033.05 during the day.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:17 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 1038.95, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81725.6, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 1049.8 and a low of 1033.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51075.13
101084.87
201080.99
501053.51
1001011.93
300931.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1051.77, 1062.28, & 1074.92, whereas it has key support levels at 1028.62, 1015.98, & 1005.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -1.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.65% with a target price of 1180.75862069.

The company has a 46.36% promoter holding, 5.16% MF holding, & 18.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.64% in march to 5.16% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.20% in march to 18.18% in june quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 0.03% today to trade at 1038.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are falling today, but its peers Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.2% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.