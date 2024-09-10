Tata Motors share are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 1049.8 and closed at ₹ 1038.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1049.8 and a low of ₹ 1033.05 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:17 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹1038.95, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81725.6, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1049.8 and a low of ₹1033.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1075.13 10 1084.87 20 1080.99 50 1053.51 100 1011.93 300 931.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1051.77, ₹1062.28, & ₹1074.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1028.62, ₹1015.98, & ₹1005.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -1.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.65% with a target price of ₹1180.75862069.

The company has a 46.36% promoter holding, 5.16% MF holding, & 18.18% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.64% in march to 5.16% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.20% in march to 18.18% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}