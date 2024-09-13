Tata Motors share are up by 1%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 996.35 and closed slightly lower at 995.90. The stock reached a high of 1005.95 and a low of 988.40 during the day.

Published13 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:15 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price 995.9, 1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82958.71, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 1005.95 and a low of 988.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51033.47
101065.48
201073.64
501055.23
1001012.90
300934.90

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 163.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.50 .

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.

Tata Motors share price up 1% today to trade at 995.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Maruti Suzuki India are falling today, but its peers Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, Force Motors are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.07% & 0% each respectively.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
