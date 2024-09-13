Tata Motors share are up by 1%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹ 996.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 995.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1005.95 and a low of ₹ 988.40 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:15 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹995.9, 1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82958.71, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1005.95 and a low of ₹988.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1033.47 10 1065.48 20 1073.64 50 1055.23 100 1012.90 300 934.90

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was 163.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.50 .

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.