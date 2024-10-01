Tata Motors share are up by 0.31%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Tata Motors Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:21 today, Tata Motors shares are trading at price ₹977.75, 0.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84146.72, down by -0.18%. The stock has hit a high of ₹984.4 and a low of ₹975.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 979.58 10 976.20 20 1008.29 50 1048.44 100 1010.98 300 950.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹991.52, ₹1007.68, & ₹1017.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹965.42, ₹955.48, & ₹939.32.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Motors was -36.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 48.22% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.40 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.69% with a target price of ₹1180.00.

The company has a 41.86% promoter holding, 4.52% MF holding, & 18.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.16% in june to 4.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.18% in june to 18.12% in the september quarter.